Rome’s ancient Pantheon to charge entrance fee for the first time

Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy’s most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro (NZ$8.50) entrance fee under an agreement signed Thursday by Italian culture and church officials.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the move was a matter of “good sense.” The introduction of an entrance fee comes five years after a previous government shelved plans to start charging visitors 2 euros.

Proceeds will be split, with the culture ministry receiving 70% and the Rome diocese 30%, officials said.

The monumental domed structure, originally an ancient Roman temple, draws millions of visitors each year. It was transformed into a church in 609, called the Basilica of St Mary and the Martyrs, and Mass is regularly celebrated there.

