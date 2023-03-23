What Easter bunny has to do with the resurrection of Jesus

The anniversary of Christ’s resurrection was aligned with the northern hemisphere spring equinox, linking springtime and Easter together.

The earliest reference to the Easter Bunny dates back to before the 17th century, when the Germanic people of Europe introduced the Osterhase—a rabbit that brought gifts to children at Easter time.

Rabbits (originally hares) are long standing fertility symbols associated with the arrival of spring because they are so prolific and give birth as soon as the weather warms," notes Diane Shane Fruchtman, PhD, Assistant Professor of Religion at Rutgers University.

