Belief or not; Paul Simon journeys in new album

Paul Simon has announced his first new album since 2018, the new album, Seven Psalms is out May 19.

Describing the album as a journey, Simon says that the album is about an argument he is having with himself about belief or not.

A video offers a brief behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation, in it, Simon reveals that the album’s concept came to him in a dream.

According to the announcement, the album is a 33-minute, seven-movement collection intended to be heard as one continuous piece. Read More

