Belief or not; Paul Simon journeys in new album

Monday, April 17th, 2023

Paul Simon has announced his first new album since 2018, the new album, Seven Psalms is out May 19.

Describing the album as a journey, Simon says that the album is about an argument he is having with himself about belief or not.

A video offers a brief behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation, in it, Simon reveals that the album’s concept came to him in a dream.

According to the announcement, the album is a 33-minute, seven-movement collection intended to be heard as one continuous piece. Read More

