New archbishop keen for spiritual revival

Archbishop Paul Martin is keen on a spiritual revival within the Archdiocese.

In his first newsletter as Archbishop of Wellington, Martin highlighted the significance of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. This is the driving force behind building a strong Christian community and spreading the Good News, he said.

“If I am not in love with Jesus Christ, I won’t be motivated to build the Christian community or be a proclaimer of the Good News to others.

“If I am to fall in love, then I need to know Jesus and share in his life and allow the Holy Spirit to set me on fire,” maintains Martin.

To foster this love, he emphasised the need to develop a profound understanding of Jesus’ life and to allow the Holy Spirit to ignite one’s spiritual journey.

Recognising that this process can be challenging and even unsettling, Martin encouraged the faithful in the Archdiocese to step out of their comfort zones in pursuit of a deeper connection with Jesus.

“I urge us all to become proficient in prayer and dedicate daily time to communicate with God, not limiting it to an hour on Sundays alone,” the Archbishop remarked.

He emphasised the importance of nourishing one’s spiritual life through regular participation in the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist and the gift of Reconciliation.

Additionally, he is encouraging people to engage with spiritual literature, articles and podcasts to enrich their souls and minds He particularly stressed the significance of this mission for those in leadership roles within the Church,

He went so far as to say by reflecting spiritually in these ways will motivate leaders to contribute to building a vibrant community and become effective evangelisers.

“I hope that, as leaders within the Church, we can strive to facilitate growth in our faith and deepen our relationship with God,” the Archbishop said.

He called for a collective effort to support one another in this journey of faith, highlighting the responsibility of those in authority to promote the teachings and beliefs of the Church.

As the archdiocese moves forward, the archbishop called members to action.

Expressing his awareness of the often-unseen efforts of numerous individuals working within the Church community, the archbishop invited everyone to take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate these valuable contributions.

He described them as living witnesses to faith, exemplifying true belief through their actions.

Faithfulness to the Church’s teachings, he stressed, is essential for Catholic institutions to uphold their name and for individuals to genuinely give witness to their faith through ministry, leadership and active participation.

“It isn’t my personal opinion that actually decides things, it is what the Church believes and teaches, and this is actually a protection for us.

“In our highly individualistic society, the Church does hold universal truths that are not dependent on the whims of the age. It can be a challenge for us to live and proclaim this, but that doesn’t stop the truth of it.

“In this light, each of us, especially those who are in positions of authority or have a responsibility for an area of Church life, have to keep asking ourselves are we teaching and living what the Church believes?

“A Catholic institution, if it is going to bear that name, needs to be faithful to what that means.”

On Saturday, at 11 am, Archbishop Martin will be installed as the eighth Catholic archbishop of Wellington at St Teresa’s Pro-Cathedral, Karori.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.