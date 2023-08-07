Sinéad O’Connor meant to attack her abusive mum by tearing up picture of Pope

Sinéad O’Connor meant to attack her abusive mum by tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US television in 1992.

The singer, whose remains have just been returned to her family after she was found dead in London aged 56, caused a storm when she ripped up the image of the pontiff during a live performance on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

But contrary to widespread reports, she only did it to protest the Catholic church’s cover-up of sexual abuse; the singer meant the controversial moment to target all abusers.

She said about the incident in a passage from her 2021 memoir ‘Rememberings’ that has resurfaced since her death: “My intention had always been to destroy my mother’s photo of the pope.

“It represented lies and liars and abuse. The type of people who kept these things were devils like my mother.”

