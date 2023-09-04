Pope, in Mongolia, sends apparent message to China on Catholic aims

On his first working day in Mongolia, the government feted the pope with traditional events such as a parade, including men on horseback dressed as ancient Mongol warriors.

In an address to bishops, priests, missionaries and pastoral workers, he said Jesus gave no political mandate to his apostles but told them to alleviate the sufferings of a “wounded humanity” through faith.

“For this reason, governments and secular institutions have nothing to fear from the Church’s work of evangelisation, for she has no political agenda to advance but is sustained by the quiet power of God’s grace and a message of mercy and truth, which is meant to promote the good of all,” he said.

