Church blessing – all creatures great and small

Blessing creatures, great and small, is a much loved tradition at St Mary’s Church in Timaru.

Last Sunday, the church’s pews were filled with cats and dogs along with their human friends for the Blessing Of The Animals Service.

The annual service – accompanied by a children’s choir – is a highlight for many says the Venerable Ben Randall.

“It’s always a great day and a lot of fun.”

Gathering people

It’s not just blessing creatures at church that make the service fun.

It’s about the owners too.

Randall says owners have a proud connection to their pets and look forward to the service.

“There are a lot of people who connect with us with this service. A big part of the service is connecting with the wider creation.

“And people believe God has created all things.

“And we live in a semi-rural community where animals play a big part… animals bring colour to our lives.”

They are important companions for many people, he adds.

“There are a lot of people who would have been entirely alone through the Covid lockdowns” [if it weren’t for their pets].

People working to protect and care for animal welfare were also remembered during the service. The collection was offered for the local SPCA’s benefit.

Although this year’s animal congregants were limited to cats and dogs, Randall says alpacas, rabbits and guinea pigs had also been blessed in the past.

“You never know what to expect – so far, I haven’t been asked to bless a pet rock.”

Animal behaviour is never a problem during the service, Randall says. Some sing along to the songs.

“Other moments it goes incredibly silent, which is unexpected.

“It’s quite a moving experience.”

Source

News category: New Zealand.