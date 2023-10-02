John of God Brothers Rome – no open door to NZ survivor

In a display of silence, the John of God Brothers headquarters, based in Rome, did not open the door to Marylands survivor Darryl Smith.

Smith, a long-time voice for sexual abuse survivors, was sexually abused as a child while at John of God Brothers residential schools in both New Zealand and Australia.

Pleased that finally the children’s cries for help that were ignored by the Church, the Police, the State and the people running Marylands are now public, Smith took the report to Rome.

The John of God Brothers are no longer active in New Zealand, but their headquarters remain in Rome. On Friday, Smith visited Fatebenefratelli – Curia Generalizia, 138 Via della Nocetta 263, with the hope of delivering the report directly.

Introducing himself over the Fatebenefratelli intercom, no one came to greet Smith and receive the report.

Hoping the brother would read the report, he deposited it in the John of God Brothers letterbox.

“This is the head office and they do absolutely nothing but hide behind a bloody wall, I’m furious,” he told Newshub.

Apologies aren’t enough, Smith told Newshub.

“We’re not going away, you can blank at us by not talking to us, you can shut the door and never let us in but it makes us stronger,” he said.

And louder than ever.

Describing his years of schooling in New Zealand and Australia as “hell on earth”, he says the Royal Commission’s report means a lot to him.

“It means a lot, it means they can’t bury it ever again. It’s a government document, it can’t be buried. It means a hell of a lot to me personally,” he told Newshub.

This is the Dunedin resident’s second trip to Rome.

Armed with a letter of introduction from Dunedin bishop, Michael Dooley, Smith hoped to meet personally with Pope Francis.

Smith was interviewed by the ABC but failed to meet the Pope.

Smith’s first trip was in part funded personally by Dooley.

For his second trip, he approached the Christchurch diocese for help with his travel costs, however, while wishing him well the Bishop of Christchurch declined.

In a statement, the Christchurch diocese said Smith had previously been given support, redress payments and further support to attend a similar 2019 Rome summit.

Though Smith has received a compensation payment from the John of God Brothers, he told the ODT he was in Rome to demand accountability from Brs Joseph Smith and Brian O’Donnell, two church provincials who were at the head of the Order at the time of his abuse in the 1970s and ’80s.

The Catholic Church had no honour and was “worse than any criminal” in the country, he said.

“I’m nearly 60 and I won’t stop until I get what I want.

“I want justice, not only for myself — we’re talking about real justice.

“It’s pretty big for me to actually do all this stuff, but I have to do it.

“I have to make sure they’re held accountable,” Mr Smith said.

Smith is in Rome also to attend an international survivor meeting at which he will be an ambassador for all New Zealand abuse survivors.

The survivor meeting coincides with the first stage of Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality.

Sources

Needing help?

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

News category: New Zealand.