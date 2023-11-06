Diminishing role of priests in Catholic funeral services

In France, a growing number of Catholic funeral liturgies are now being led by lay people authorised and mandated by Church officials.

This shift has raised questions about the role of priests in this cardinal moment of earthly life. Queries have also risen about the impact the shift will have on the faithful.

“The heart of our proclamation is the resurrection of Christ” said Jean-Baptiste Sallé de Chou, parish priest at Saint-Joseph des Quatre-Routes Parish in the diocese of Nanterre.

“Being present with those who are in despair about death is one of the most important moments for announcing it” he continued.

On the other hand, some dioceses are actively involving parishioners in conducting funeral ceremonies, emphasising co-responsibility with the laity.

The diocese of Saint-Étienne relies on 475 trained laypeople to lead funerals and accompany families, fostering a compassionate approach.

Christiane Jakob, who oversees pastoral bereavement at the diocesan level, commented “We meet them where they’re at and take a lot of time with them. Compassion is the watchword of our accompaniment, we experience the Passion with them.”

Vital representatives of the Church

While they may not be ordained ministers, lay people are viewed as vital representatives of the Church and play a significant role in evangelisation.

The Service National de la Pastorale Liturgique et Sacramentelle underlines that Catholic funeral teams, along with priests, manifest the presence of the Church, reaching out to people in their distress through their witness, words and celebrations.

Thibaud de la Serre, a parish priest in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, appreciates the efforts of lay people. However he sees the priest as a crucial sign and word for those who may have lost contact with God.

“I marvel at the work of the laity. But by being present to announce the name of Jesus, the priest is a crucial sign and word for those who no longer hear from God” said Fr de la Serre.

Jean-Baptiste Sallé de Chou, a priest in the Nanterre diocese, sums up the Church’s mission: “What seems most important to me is to take the time to allow this moment of consolation so that families implicitly understand the Church’s mission. And in this, we are complementary with the laity.”

In October, The Association of Catholic Priests predicted that priestless funerals would become increasingly common in Ireland by the decade’s end.

