DIY religion on the increase in USA

According to a recent survey conducted by Pew, 72% of individuals who identify themselves as religiously unaffiliated still believe in a higher power. Furthermore, about 20% of these individuals also believe in the God depicted in the Bible.

In her 2020 book Strange Rites, Tara Isabella Burton examined how an “eclectic spiritual hunger” is expressed in American society.

“People are finding the tenets or the building blocks of religious life [by] remixing religion,” she said, referring to “the idea that you can get your ritual from Place A and your sense of meaning from Place B, your sense of community from Place C, and you can mix and match a little bit of yoga here, a little of sage cleansing there and still show up to church for Christmas Eve.” Read more

