Church rushes to the aid of flood victims in Vietnam

The Church and the government in Vietnam have extended aid to thousands of people hit by severe floods that were caused by unnoticed discharge of water by private hydropower plants.

Heavy rains have battered the central province of Thua Thien Hue which has been facing floods since Nov 13. The flood claimed the lives of five people and damaged 19,000 houses, crops, poultry, and cattle. The water began to recede at a few places on Nov 20.

Father Andrew Le Minh Phu, head of papal charity Caritas in Hue province, said Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue, Coadjutor Archbishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan and Caritas workers travelled by boats to offer money, rice, instant noodles, fish sauces, and cooking oil to 500 families in Cay Da, Duong Son, Ke Van, Kim Giao, Nhat Tay, and Tan Luong parishes.

