Laughter in the Confession line

Catholic penitents and priests alike are not used to hearing laughter while lined up for confession.

The solemn setting of people seated or kneeling in a confession line waiting to confess their sins is typically marked by quiet reflection.

Peering out of the confession booth one day, Fr Joseph Krupp saw that his broad-chested, 32 kg boxer was in a chair, and when the line moved, the dog took the next chair.

A rescue dog with a penchant for mischief. Everyone knew this hound, Marius Arelius Spartanicus had sins to confess after raiding wedding receptions, opening church fridges and, on one occasion, scoffing down a 1.5 kg roast, writes Terry Mattingly.

Krupp has many responsibilities, including serving as the Michigan State University football team chaplain and overseeing the Northeastern Deanery’s 12 parishes and four schools.

Rescue dog – healing for priest too

Yet, his commitment to rescuing older dogs reveals a tender aspect of his character.

He views his role as giving these animals a few joyful years but, in a poignant turn, he acknowledges their healing impact on him.

The story of Krupp’s bond with his current boxer is both touching and dramatic.

It began eight years ago when he visited the Hillsdale Humane Society to donate supplies after losing his previous dog.

There, he found a boxer “broken-hearted”, a dog that no one wanted and desperately needed care and affection.

I walked in just as they were walking a dog out, wrote Krupp.

“He lifted his head, saw me and ran at me so hard and fast that the leash came out of the volunteer’s hand. I sat on the floor and he jumped on me, licking me and pushing me to the ground. I just couldn’t quit laughing.

“He was found tied to a tree along with another dog. The other dog had died of starvation, and he was close to it. He had been shot with numerous pellets, his tail was broken and a lot of his teeth were missing” wrote Krupp to his many @JoeInBlack readers on X.

Recently Marius Arelius Spartanicus’ account @ThePriestsDog recorded the dog’s passing.

“I’ve arrived in Heaven. It’s a little neat and orderly here. I’ve got my work cut out for me” writes Marius Arelius Spartanicus on X.

Sources

News category: World.