A Catholic Samurai martyr was beatified during a Mass in ‎Osaka, Japan on Tuesday. He died in the 17th century.

Cardinal Angelo Amato, Prefect of the Vatican’s ‎Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided over the Beatification Mass of Justo Takayama Ukon, who was declared a martyr by Pope Francis in January last year. Read more

