Location of Christchurch’s new cathedral uncertain

Christchurch Diocese General Manager Simon Thompson told CathNews that a decision as to where Christchurch’s new Catholic cathedral will be located is still some way off.

Consultation phase complete

A wide range of views has been sought to provide the diocese with the means to make a well-supported decision.

Some of these came from technical experts including engineers, architects and surveyors. The Diocesan Finance Council and the College of Consultors (a canon law institution) also provided input.

In addition, 1,500 parishioners responded to a survey (which closed in late March) on the Catholic cathedral precinct’s location.

The three potential sites which the survey sought views on are:

Barbadoes Street – the site of the former cathedral

Armagh Street – the initially proposed site

Manchester Street – the site of St Mary’s pro-cathedral.

Decisiveness and clarity urgently needed

In a letter to the Christchurch diocese last December, Bishop Michael Gielen emphasised the urgency for clarity regarding the Catholic cathedral.

“It’s time for decisiveness” he said at the time.

The plan has always been for the bishop to take the survey results, discuss them with the board, pray and then discern the best way forward, Thompson says.

According to the Diocese’s website, Gielen says it will take some time to reach this decision, but he plans to share an announcement in April. That will mark “the next stage in our journey towards a new cathedral” his website comment notes.

As to exactly when this will happen is up in the air just now. Not instantly though, says Thompson.

“Nothing’s concrete yet, so we’re in a holding phase at present” he explains.

“Once a decision is made, the diocese will provide feedback.”

