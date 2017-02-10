  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

Remarried divorcees, Communion – German bishops and Cardinal conflict

Friday, February 10th, 2017

Remarried divorcees’ right to Communion is sparking a conflict in Germany.

On one side, several members of the Council of German Bishops endorse Communion for the divorced and remarried.

On the other, German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, the Vatican’s doctrinal chief, says Communion for divorced and remarried  people is impossible.

“For us marriage is the expression of participation in the unity between Christ the bridegroom and the Church his bride,” he said.

“This is the substance of the sacrament, and no power in heaven or on earth, neither an angel, nor the pope, nor a council, nor a law of the bishops, has the faculty to change it.”

Of the 66 members of the German Council of Bishops, 27 say the remarried can receive Communion without resolving to live “as brother and sister”.

They say this is possible through “Differentiated solutions which are appropriate to the individual case”.

An accompanying statement says the solution will be found through “a decision-making process, accompanied by a priest”.

The permanent council of German bishops proposed Communion for the remarried in 2014, saying that it was “ a test of the Church’s credibility”.

Several German bishops distanced themselves from the 2014 statement.

At the subsequent Synod on the Family, not all bishops approved the proposal.

However, since the Pope released Amoris Laetitia, some have suggested Communion for the remarried is now possible.

Cardinal Müller says  Amoris Laetitia must be read “in the light of the whole doctrine of the Church”.

“I don’t like it, it is not right that so many bishops are interpreting Amoris Laetitia according to their way of understanding the Pope’s teaching,” he said.

“This does not keep to the line of Catholic doctrine.”

Source

 

Related stories

 Vatican’s Congregation for Doctrine of the F... Reliable voices in the Vatican are saying Cardinal William Levada, Prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, will retire by the end ...
Priest loses Vatican credentials after challenging... The Vatican has reportedly revoked the press credentials of a priest doing media reports on the synod on the family. This came after Fr Nicholas Gr...
Cardinal likens people in irregular relationships ... An American cardinal has placed faithful gay couples, unmarried couples and civilly remarried Catholics in the same category as murderers who are kind...
German Chancellor urges Protestant-Catholic accord German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Protestants and Catholics to emphasise what they have in common as Germany prepares to celebrate the 500th a...

News category: World.

Tags: , , ,