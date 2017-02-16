NZ’s first Marriage day a success

This year, for the first time, World Marriage Day was celebrated in New Zealand at a Wellington Event organised by the Centre for Marriage and Family (CMF).

The Family Fun Day Out at Aotea Lagoon included games and spot prizes, a walk around the lagoon, cakes, live music and a sausage sizzle.

Many young couples and families attended despite the threat of wet weather.

World Marriage Day is held every second Sunday of February in many countries.

Its origins began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1981, when couples encouraged the Mayor, the Governor and the Bishop to proclaim St. Valentines Day as ‘We Believe in Marriage Day’.

The event was so successful the idea was presented to and was adopted by Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s National Leadership.

Since then World Marriage Day celebrations continue to grow and spread to more countries and faith expressions every year.

“What impacted me the most, was that it was a lovely and joyous statement about the value to our society of marriage and family,” said Centre Chairman Ewen Laurenson and co-founder of the Open Home Foundation.

He and his wife Gillian won the prize for the longest married couple of 47 years

Centre Director Patricia Sison said, “I felt God honoured the occasion in the way the weather held.”

“God is good! He made the sun come out as He said he would and at just the right time– 2 pm the start of the event.”

“He is faithful and I have gained a better understanding of what marriage is through his faithfulness in my life.”

