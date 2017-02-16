  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

Pressure mounts on Cardinal Pell to return and face criminal charges

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

The Australian Senate has endorsed the Green Party’s call for Cardinal Pell’s return from Rome to face allegations of criminal misconduct.

In reply, Pell says the Green Party’s actions show it is “anti-religion”.

A spokesperson for Pell said the move is really about political point scoring.

“The Greens have opted for an obvious political stunt while knowing full well Cardinal Pell has consistently co-operated with the Royal Commission and the Victorian police.

The suggestion that Cardinal Pell should be accountable for all the wrongdoings of Church personnel throughout Australia over many decades is not only unjust and completely fanciful but also acts to shield those in the Church who should be called to account for their failures.”

The Green Party’s Rachel Siewert launched the motion after acknowledging Australia’s 4,444 alleged victims of clerical child sexual abuse.

In doing so, she noted “the allegations of criminal misconduct against Cardinal George Pell have been forwarded to the Victorian Office of Public Prosecutions by the Victoria police”.

She then called for the cardinal to “return to Australia to assist Victorian police and the Office of Public Prosecutions with their investigations into these matters.”

Source

 

Related stories

 Sydney’s Archbishop Fisher denies celibacy a... Anthony Fisher, the new Archbishop of Sydney, is at odds with the Church's Truth Justice and Healing Council. In an opinion piece in the Australian...
Australian Catholic Church denies sex abuse cover-... The Catholic Church in the Australian state of Victoria denied claims by police that it deliberately covered up paedophilia and talked victims out of ...
Vatican-backed Symposium on clerical sexual abuse Last week Bishops, Religious and mental health experts met at the Pontifical Gregorian University for a Vatican-backed symposium on clerical sexual ab...
Withhold judgment on Cardinal Pell abuse claims Withhold judgement, said Pope Francis to the press. He was referring to reports that senior Vatican official Cardinal George Pell had inappropriate...

News category: World.

Tags: , ,