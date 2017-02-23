  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Marriage Celebrants Rejected For Personal Beliefs

Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

Family First NZ says that people applying to be marriage celebrants are having their applications rejected if they do not want to officiate at same-sex ‘weddings’ due to their personal beliefs or convictions, despite assurances by politicians that this would not occur.

In response to a request by Family First NZ to the Department of Internal Affairs under the Official Information Act, 22 potential marriage celebrants have had their applications declined just in the last year because they have stated that they don’t want to officiate at same-sex weddings due to personal conviction. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

