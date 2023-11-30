Asians differ widely on same-sex marriage, report says

Asians who are not affiliated with a religion tend to support legalizing same-sex marriage, according to the results of a new survey done by the Pew Research Center.

Close to half of Asians or a median of 49 percent of adults in 12 Asian countries, favor legalizing gay and lesbian marriage, the survey report released on Nov. 27 said.

However, 43 percent oppose legalizing same-sex marriage, according to the survey conducted in 12 nations between June 2022 and September 2023. Continue reading

