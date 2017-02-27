Day of Prayer and Penance for victims of violence and abuse

A Day of Prayer and Penance is to take place on the Friday after Ash Wednesday, 3 March 2017

The Holy Father recently invited Bishops Conferences around the world to establish a Day of Prayer and Penance for victims and survivors of sexual abuse.

This was in response to a proposal put forward by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The Bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand decided to take up this invitation and establish a day of prayer for all those who have experienced or witnessed violence, physical, psychological or sexual abuse.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Bishops are encouraging every community to acknowledge and pray on that day for the healing and protection of people who have experienced violence or abuse of any kind.

In planning to do so you may wish to make use of some of the suggested prayers and resources offered below.

Sample Intentions for the Prayer of the Faithful

That the cries of those who have been abused in body, mind and spirit, suffered in violent relationships and betrayed by the trust they placed in others, may call forth from us a passion for justice and reparation.

Let us pray to the Lord: Lord hear our prayer OR

E te Ariki: whakarongo mai rā ki a mātou

That families and community members who stand in solidarity with our abused and violated brothers, sisters and children, may be strengthened to bear witness to God’s mercy, forgiveness and healing.

Let us pray to the Lord: Lord hear our prayer OR

E te Ariki: whakarongo mai rā ki a mātou

That we may be committed to ensuring our Church is a safe place for all who belong; in particular our children, teenagers and vulnerable adults.

Let us pray to the Lord: Lord hear our prayer OR

E te Ariki: whakarongo mai rā ki a mātou

Further resources for Prayer

From the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

http://www.protectionofminors.va/content/tuteladeiminori/en/resources_section/day-of-prayer_page.html

Liturgies of Lament. Frank Henderson, Liturgy Training Publications, 1994.

