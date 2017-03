Christian unity took another step closer last Sunday when Pope Francis became the first pope to visit an Anglican church in Rome.

“True, solid communion grows and is built up when people work together for those in need,” Francis said. “Through a united witness to charity, the merciful face of Jesus is made visible in our city.”

"(Humility) is not only a beautiful virtue, but a question of identity," he said.

