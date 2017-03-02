Medjugorje apparitions manufactured

The Medjugorje apparitions of Our Lady of Peace are being manufactured, a website post from the local bishop says.

Bishop Ratko Peri’s post comes hard on the heels of Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser’s visit to Medjugorje.

Hoser is in Medjugorje for Pope Francis to acquire “a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there, and, above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there on pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future.”

Peri says he has never believed Our Lady of Peace has been appearing to six visionaries from St James Church, Medjugorje since 1980.

In his view, the apparitions “are nothing more than a manipulation by the visionaries and priests who work in the Saint James church that doubles as a pilgrimage welcoming center”.

Three visionaries claim Our Lady still visits them daily, while the others claim an annual visitation.

Bishop Peric says there have been three other investigations.

Two were from diocesan commissions: one from 1982-1984 and another from 1984-1986.

The third investigation was from the Yugoslavian bishops’ conference. It took place between 1987 and 1990.

None of the investigations could affirm Our Lady’s appearance.

Medjugorje is a Bosnia-Herzegovinan village. It was unknown until the alleged apparitions brought it to world attention.

