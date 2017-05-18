Pittsburgh Catholic church, bar and nightclub

A Pittsburgh Catholic church has had what may be a more unusual history than most.

St. Elizabeth’s church originally served a Slovak congregation for much of the 20th century.

During a church property downsizing programme in 2001, the building was sold and the congregation merged into other parishes.

For 15 years the church was a nightclub, concert venue and bar.

The building never quite lost its sense of original purpose though, and during these incarnations it was called the Sanctuary and then the Altar Bar.

Musicians including rapper Snoop Dogg performed here.

More recently the former church was the center stage for the annual Strip District Music Festival.

Now, the building is on its way back to becoming a church.

A non-denominational congregation, Orchard Hill, bought the building last year for $800,000.

Orchard Hill was looking for a permanent city campus location to expand its reach from its Wexford Campus. It currently has about 2,500 members it says.

It says it is an evangelical Protestant church, with a strong emphasis on Biblical the authority “and the need for salvation through Jesus Christ”.

Source

News category: World.