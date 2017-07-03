Latest News
- Pope tells separated and divorced women “The Church welcomes and embraces you.”
- Abortions up to birth possible
- Pope replaces Vatican’s doctrinal chief
- Charlie Gard – Vatican supports parents of terminally ill baby
- All Germany’s Muslim MPs vote yes to same-sex marriage
- Pope’s solidarity with Venezuela’s victims
- Bible reading survey “fascinating” says Cardinal Dew
- Another award for New Zealand priest
- Unprecedented outpouring of grief at funeral for President Lonsdale
- Archbishop Chong – churches must be ready to challenge injustice
- 600 year-old teachings on dying updated
- 360 degree view inside ruins of Christchurch’s Catholic Basilica
- Andrew Forrest gives away millions, kids glad
- State-funded private schools that ask pupils for $5000 and more
Photographer Glen Howey pieced together this incredible collage. Watch it
Source: Seven Sharp
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.