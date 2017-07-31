Showing horror movies in an abandoned church a cheap stunt

Using an abandoned church in Northern Ireland as a film festival venue to show horror movies like The Exorcist and The Omen is a “cheap stunt” as well as “cynical and crass”, says Belfast-based priest Fr. Patrick McCafferty.

The former Holy Rosary Church which will host the movies has been closed since 1980 and is no longer owned by the Catholic Church.

While McCafferty says he has no problem with the church building being turned into an Italian restaurant, which is on the cards, he draws the line at horror movies invading the once-sacred space.

“What is their motivation for showing those types of films in what was once a sacred building that will have such special memories of spiritual occasions for lots of people?”

“Should they not be sensitive to the fact that many people in that area have fond associations and is sacred to the memories of many people that were baptized or married or buried there?”

The Belfast Film Festival organisers are defending their choice of venue, saying the locations chosen will add an extra dimension to the screening.

“We think the stone cold surroundings of an abandoned church will make for a suitably chilling viewing experience for The Exorcist,” a spokesman says.

Catholic film critics have said that for the most part, The Exorcist tries to portray a real exorcism as authentically as possible.

Catholic reviews of The Omen tend to urge caution, as the film can be seen as depicting evil in a victorious light.

Source

News category: World.