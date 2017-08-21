Medjugorje pastoral situation good, apparitions may be recognised soon

A Polish archbishop, Henryk Hoser, who has been studying the pastoral situation in Medjugorje, says it is in good heart.

He also says he thinks the apparitions of Our Lady which appeared in the town in 1981 might be recognised by the Vatican later this year

Although he expressed an opinion about the Vatican’s likely recognition of the apparitions, Hoser points out that his task at Medjugorje was not to make a judgement on the apparitions’ authenticity.

He says role was to evaluate whether the town’s pastoral ministry was proper and consistent with the doctrine and teaching of the Church, as well as effective and well organized.

“I concluded that this is the case,” Hoser says.

In relation to the authenticity of the apparitions, however, he says “… let us not forget the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith has submitted the entire documentation to the State Secretariat of the Holy See which is now working on the issue,”.

Source

News category: World.