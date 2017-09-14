Hamilton tries for new Catholic school at Rototuna

The Hamilton Diocese has applied to the Ministry of Education to build a new state-integrated school on a 3-hectare block the church owns at Rototuna.

The Diocese is keen to construct a new year 1-to-8 Catholic primary school.

The government denied it permission in 2015.

The Diocese will contribute at least 15 per cent of the building cost. All five of Hamilton’s Catholic primary schools are full, with waiting lists of hundreds of children.

The Hamilton diocese’s school manager, Graeme Roil, says the new school could accommodate 400 pupils if approved. It could take 60 to 80 in the first year.

The Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Katrina Casey, says she will process the Bishop of Hamilton’s application in the next few weeks. Then it’s up to the Minister of Education to decide.

The Catholic community has been asking for years for a school in the northeast, especially as the Rotorua area continues to develop.

Roil says demand for the school has increased since the Ministry rejected the last application.

He says a new school would not endanger the existence of any other Catholic schools as all are viable.

The new school would draw on local population growth, he said.

