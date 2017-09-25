Conservatives attempt to correct Pope’s “heresy” using medieval means

Some conservative Catholics say parts of Amoris Laetitia amount to heresy and have sent Pope Francis a medieval “filial correction”.

Pope Francis published Amoris Laetitia last year after two synods on the Family.

Sixty-two clergy, theologians, academics and a bishop from the Society of St.Pius X – a Catholic break-away cult – have written to him correcting aspects of the post-synodal document.

The letter, called a “filial correction”, accuses Francis of breeding seven heretical positions about marriage, moral life and the sacraments in Amoris Laetitia and subsequent “acts, words and omissions.”

Organisers say the last time a filial correction was made was in 1333.

Francis received the 25-page letter, entitled “Correctio filialis de haeresibus propagatis” (A Filial Correction Concerning the Propagation of Heresies), at the beginning of August.

The signatories stress they are not accusing Francis of formal heresy (when a person departs from the faith by doubting or denying some revealed truth with a full choice of the will).

They also say they are not making a “judgment about Pope Francis’s culpability in propagating the seven heresies” as it is “not their task to judge whether the sin of heresy has been committed … [and] … speak for a large number of clergy and lay faithful who lack freedom of speech.”

The filial correction follows the dubia (questions/doubts) put to Francis last year by cardinals Carlo Caffarra, Raymond Burke, Walter Brandmüller and Joachim Meisner. The four so-called “dubia cardinals” sent Francis five dubia last year, asking him for clarification.

Francis has not answered their questions. Nor has he commented about the filial correction or answered its signatories.

In the year since the dubia were sent to Francis, both Caffara and Meisner have died.

