Finn is dedicated to changing the world just one step at a time

Finn Egan, a former Marist Challenge 2000 Gap Year Student and Youth Worker at Challenge 2000, has walked the 1600km of the Te Araroa Trail from Cape Reinga to Wellington to support Roar4PNG.

Roar4PNG is an organisation devoted to preventing and healing sexual and domestic violence.

This organisation wants to build a women’s refuge in Kokopo, capital of East New Britain in Papua New Guinea, where Finn served for 18 months with Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA).

“I might not be able to change the world, but I can at least get the conversation going about how we are all connected and can do small things,” says Finn.

On Wednesday Challenge 2000 welcomed him at his long-time whanau’s new home in Johnsonville to hear stories about his journey so far and to raise money for this project.

A rousing haka greeted him as he arrived at Challenge 2000 to share food and stories.

Click here for more pictures.

When Finn spoke about his journey, he was inspirational. “I have found my time on the walk mentally and physically very taxing at first.”

He said he had discovered tiny leg muscles he never knew he had until they wouldn’t let him move the way he liked.

“One day early on I walked 35km and then couldn’t stand up – putting up a tent while sitting down is very challenging.”

“But spiritually it has been very enlightening, and I have embraced a Maori proverb I saw somewhere on my journey, ‘In the footstep, there is thought.’”

The money Finn raises by his efforts will go towards the NZ$400,000 start-up cost of the women’s refuge.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Rabaul is providing the land for the refuge to be built on. It is also meeting the costs for on-going maintenance and care packages for the women.

Finn spoke of the people of Papua New Guinea and how this refuge would provide real support for many women and children.

He said this is what keeps him motivated on his journey towards completing the Te Araroa Trail by Christmas and which he views with a good portion of realism and hope.

“Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi Engari, he toa takitini / Success is not the work of one, but the work of many.”

If you would like to support or donate to this cause, please contact Kitty at challenge2000@xtra.co.nz or visit Finn’s crowdfunding page 2000Miles for PNG Women on givealittle.

Challenge 2000 is a youth and family development agency based in Johnsonville, Wellington, New Zealand.

Source

Supplied Clarissa Fitzgerald

Image: Supplied Challenge 2000

News category: New Zealand.