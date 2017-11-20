A Catholic Hipster Handbook – What’s awesome about being Catholic

The Catholic Hipster Handbook will help readers realise the only way to go against what’s normal and accepted in the culture is to be authentically Catholic – rediscovering cool saints, forgotten prayers, and other weird but sacred stuff.

Being a Catholic Hipster is all about an attitude – an attitude grounded in being part of a countercultural community of believers dedicated to something bigger than themselves in a world dominated by self-centeredness.

Discover what’s awesome about:

Wearing a scapular

Applying Laudato Si’ at your local farmer’s market

Hanging with priests, monks, and nuns

Learning to see Christ in making beer

Praying the Rosary everywhere you go

Loving the Latin Mass

Making the Liturgy of the Hours a daily part of your routine

