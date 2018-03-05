Students from Catholic schools excelling in sport and culture

The New Zealand Catholic Education office has provided an extensive list of successes achieved by students from Catholic schools in the fields of sport, arts and culture.

They have represented New Zealand in synchronised swimming, taekwondo, archery, karate, paddle boarding, badminton, netball, ice-figure skating, athletics, basketball, cycling, sailing, air pistol, roller-skating, mountain biking swimming, sailing, cricket and softball.

There have also been successes in the field of music, conservation, drama, writing, dance, problem-solving, public speaking and aqua-bots.

