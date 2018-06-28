  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Marriage celebrants declining same gender couples will be deregistered

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

The Celebrants Association of NZ has told celebrants in their latest newsletter that “Independent Marriage Celebrants who refuse to marry couples because they are the same gender, will lose their registration.” read more

