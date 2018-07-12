  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Secondhand clothes raising money for India

Thursday, July 12th, 2018

Ten years ago Kāpiti women Kate Douglas and Natalie Griffen spent three weeks helping in the slums of India and, on their return to New Zealand, kept on helping.

The Waikanae women started Sari Saturday, an annual secondhand clothing sale that has raised about $40,000 over the last decade.

