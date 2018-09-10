  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Cabinet yet to hear abuse inquiry proposal

Monday, September 10th, 2018

Slow progress in establishing the ground rules for New Zealand’s biggest ever inquiry is causing further pain for state care abuse survivors.

New information also shows a formal proposal on the inquiry is yet to reach Cabinet – which must approve the final inquiry scope before anyone can be heard. Continue reading

