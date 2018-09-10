Cabinet yet to hear abuse inquiry proposal

One pope was a father of 10 through multiple mistresses, a man who purchased the papacy with mule-loads of silver. It is said that Alexander VI, the most debauched of the Borgia pontiffs, elected in 1492, even had an affair with one of his daughters. Another pope contracted syphilis during his reign — a “disease Read more
As Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera sang: “Nobody wants to be lonely.” But loneliness is more than just missing spending time with your friends. Researchhas found that loneliness can have a negative impact on a person’s health as significant as the effect of “smoking 15 cigarettes a day.” While loneliness is increasing in numbers amongst Read more
The Pope’s popularity in Italy has dropped from 88 percent in 2013 to 71 percent in 2018. But you’d be mistaken to think that the decline has to do with Archbishop Viganò’s charge that Francis had covered-up for Cardinal McCarrick. The poll was taken before that story broke. According to the poll’s author, much of Read more
The life journey on this earth, is also one of spiritual growth, and we know that tension is a requirement. Growth through the tension of opposite states, is a condition of nature. Let us think about that for a moment. At this time of the year, we see trees bursting into leaf. The smooth branch Read more