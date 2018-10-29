Hipkins says state integrated schools play important role

Proprietors and principals of state integrated schools met with the Minister of Education Hon Chris Hipkins and Associate Minister Hon Jenny Salesa last Thursday.

Salesa started the morning’s discussion by expressing the government’s commitment to working collaboratively with state integrated schools.

Hipkins then talked about the significant funding challenges faced by the education sector.

He provided reassurance to those present by saying that he saw state integrated schools as playing a vitally important role in the New Zealand education system and affirmed the government’s commitment to support the growth of state integrated schools.

Much of the discussion centred on the relationship between the government and state integrated schools.

This included:

How the schools can play a greater role in sharing the educational aspirations of the government

What key actions the government can take to support the work of proprietors of integrated schools

The Minister reiterated the need for dialogue and collaboration between the sector and the government in ensuring complementary and sustainable growth.

At the meeting’s conclusion, the director of the New Zealand Catholic Education Office, Paul Ferris, (pictured above with the Ministers) commented that “it was a welcome opportunity to meet with the Minister and his Associate Minister in what we felt was a positive step.”

Ferris said those attending were reassured by the Minister’s responses to the many questions fielded.

But the subject of funding was inevitably a fundamental part of the wider discussions.

Source

Supplied: Association of Proprietors of Integrated Schools

News category: New Zealand.