Church members jailed after singing Amazing Grace

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

Church members of the CityWell United Methodist Church and others from the US state of North Carolina community sought to physically block the arrest of an immigrant, Oliver-Bruno.

They surrounded a government van and refused to move, singing Amazing Grace and chanting, “Let your people go!” Read more

