Landmines cleared: site of Christ’s baptism reopening

Thursday, December 13th, 2018

Thousands of landmines have been cleared from the banks of the river Jordan.

Besides being the place of Christ’s baptism, the site is widely held to be the location where the Israelites crossed the river Jordan following the 40 years in the desert after the Exodus from Egypt. It is also believed to be the place where the prophet Elijah was taken bodily up into Heaven. Read more

