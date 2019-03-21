  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Do you want to help the Muslim community in New Zealand?

Thursday, March 21st, 2019

With thousands of Kiwis wanting to reach out to offer their generous help to Muslim communities all over the country, Kiwi Muslim Samir Harith has shared some important things to keep in mind when offering help. Continue reading

