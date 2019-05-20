Police file complaint against Amazon for hurting religious sentiments

Police in India have lodged a complaint against American company Amazon claiming the e-commerce giant has allegedly hurt “Hindu sentiments”.

The complaint was made after rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods were advertised for sale on Amazon’s US website.

The complainant, Vikas Mishra, says Amazon regularly puts up products on their website hurting sentiments of Hindus, which may lead to communal tension in India at anytime.

“Hence, it’s a request to take strict action against the company so that such incidents are not repeated and Hindus can live with their pride and dignity peacefully,” Mishra said.

The police say they are responding to Mishra’s complaint, which argues Amazon is promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

An online campaign to “boycott Amazon” was initiated by several social media users last week because of the advertisement.

An Amazon spokesperson says the products have been removed from the company’s website and that all sellers must follow the company’s selling guidelines. Those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.

