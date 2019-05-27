  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Abuse survivor outraged it took 15 years to laicise paedophile priest

Monday, May 27th, 2019

Former Dunedin priest Magnus (Max) Murray has been removed from the priesthood following a formal church judicial process.

While some have welcomed the laicisation, others say it’s too little and too late. Read more

