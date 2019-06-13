  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Royal Commission says no mock hearings occurred

Thursday, June 13th, 2019

Human rights lawyer Sonja Cooper told Morning Report some survivors were unclear on whether their interviews with the Royal Commission had been part of the official hearings.

The Royal Commission into the abuse of children in state care denies any “mock” or “pilot” sessions are taking place during the inquiry. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: