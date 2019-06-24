  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Arsonist’s mother: ‘Utter sorrow’ after son burned down churches

Jacob Lowenstein was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison after he burned down two Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings.

His mother Kath Payne, said her son had a “strong mind  “He’s not a mindless church-burning thug. He had a really good sized bout of depression and he made some really stupid choices in the midst of it.” Read more

