Bishop encourages priests to celebrate Mass ad orientem

US Bishop James Wall of Gallup says each Sunday a Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral will be said with the celebrant facing ad orientem – the same direction as the faithful, in order better to respect the Blessed Sacrament.

Such worship, he said in a July 22 letter to the Diocese of Gallup, is “a very powerful reminder of what we are about at Mass: meeting Christ Who comes to meet us.

“Practically speaking, this means that things will look a bit different, for at such Masses the Priest faces the same direction as the Assembly when he is at the altar.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.