Orange Van: A shower and a chance to wash clothes

Monday, July 29th, 2019

The van Orance Sky arrived in New Zealand in October 2018 from Australia.

The van is fitted with a shower, two washing machines and a clothes dryer, and open to use for anyone living without these basic necessities.

Orange Sky’works in Australia with 27 vehicles servicing 22 cities each week. Read more

