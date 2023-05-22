A prominent epidemiologist says it is “obvious” Australia is heading into its fifth wave of Covid.

Over the last week, 38,226 cases were reported across Australia, with an average of 5461 cases per day.

While cases are spiking in almost every state and territory – including a 44 per cent spike in Tasmania – the seven-day rolling average of 5461 is well below the nation’s peak of more than 100,000 cases in January 2022.

University of South Australia Professor Adrian Esterman said it is already very clear a new wave is coming in South Australia, where infections are forecast to double in the next fortnight.

“It‘s pretty much clear now across the country we’re going into a fifth Omicron wave,” he told the ABC.

News category: News Shorts, World.