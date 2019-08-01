The St. Louis Jesuits to play one more time

The St. Louis Jesuits — the fathers of contemporary liturgical music — to play one more time aT A CONCERT.

The concert in St. Louis on 29 September will mark the last time liturgical composer-performers Dan Schutte, Tim Manion and Jesuit Fathers Bob Dufford, John Foley and Roc O’Connor take the stage together as the St. Louis Jesuits.

The young Jesuit scholastics met and began composing music at St Louis University in the early 1970s.

The St. Louis Jesuits, as they became known, produced and published more than 150 liturgical songs and hymns. They produced many more individually. Songs such as “City of God,” “Earthen Vessels,” “Be Not Afraid,” “This Alone,” “One Bread, One Body” and “Lift Up Your Hearts” are heard in churches across the globe. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.