Survivor backs push to lift veil on church child abuse secret deals

Thursday, August 15th, 2019

A church abuse survivor has supported calls for religious groups to waive victims’ secrecy obligations at Royal Commission hearings.

Author Mike Ledingham​ welcomed Wednesday’s announcement that Crown agencies would lift confidentiality obligations on State care abuse survivors.

Simon Mount QC, counsel assisting the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, said he expected churches to follow suit. Read more

