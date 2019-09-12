Russian Orthodox churches in Europe on path to rejoining Moscow

Russian Orthodox churches in Europe are preparing to reconnect with Moscow after nearly 90 years under the protection of Constantinople.

An extraordinary General Assembly of 186 members met in Paris Sept. 7 to decide whether to reconnect with the Russian Orthodox Church, which they left in 1931 because of persecution under Stalin’s anti-religious policy.

This follows the unexpected removal of the exarchical status of the Archdiocese of Russian Churches in Western Europe (AERO) by the Patriarchate of Constantinople on Nov. 27, 2018.

That was a decision that had forced “parishes to disperse in the different dioceses of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Western Europe,” said Archbishop Jean de Charioupolis, head of the AERO. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.