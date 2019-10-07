Brash’s claims about Māori deaths extremely unhelpful

A leading historian says Don Brash is being “extremely unhelpful” in questioning the accuracy of British statements of regret over the death of Māori in their first encounters with James Cook.

Dame Anne Salmond, a prominent historian from Gisborne who has been part of conversations about the deaths with Tūranga iwi, said the truth was there was uncertainty about what had happened and that direct witnesses to the events had disagreed.

