Duterte to invite Russian Orthodox missionaries to Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte said he plans to invite Russian Orthodox missionaries to the Philippines as he hit the Catholic Church anew for supposedly “attacking” him.

“I’m planning to invite the Russian Orthodox missionaries to come to the Philippines so that we can look for a place where we can build the Orthodox Church,” Duterte said during the question and answer portion of the Valdai Forum in Sochi city on Thursday.

“It was built many years ago by the Russians, 1922. This was destroyed, It’s an old dilapidated…,” he added.

Before this, Duterte lamented how bishops have criticized his administration’s brutal war against illegal drugs. Read more

